Nina Medeiros and Sofia de Medeiros bring Gallery Pop-Up to Teatro Micaelense

Relink - Gallery Pop-Up is the name of Nina Medeiros and Sofia de Medeiros' new project, which stems from the need for a paradigm shift in the current context of representativeness and circulation of creators in the artistic context of the Azores.

The idea, which came from Nina Medeiros, during the withdrawal period imposed by the pandemic, consists of the temporary use of alternative spaces for plastic arts’ exhibitions that can be implemented in cultural equipment, but also in historical and architectural reference buildings.

A concept shared with artist Sofia de Medeiros and worked on by both, as a way to present the creations to different audiences interested in artistic production.

The first Gallery Pop-Up opened at Teatro Micaelense, and featured choreographer and dancer Milagres Paz.

An invitation that Milagres Paz, speaking to Açoriano Oriental, admitted was impossible to refuse due to the friendship that unites these artists.

Thus, the Antero de Quental and Francisco Luís Tavares theaters are also transformed into an art gallery, hosting a set of artistic compositions created by these three different artists, ranging from video art to sculpture, painting and installation, the main theme being nature.

The show begins with a set of works by Sofia de Medeiros, in which textures, color, and composition stand out. These works intersect with photographs and videos of different creations by choreographer Milagres Paz and culminate with the installation "Apenas tons de Azul".

Nina Medeiros invites the visitor to take a walk through nature, experiencing different sensations and colors throughout a set of works entitled "Moss", "Queen's Garden" and "Blue Garden".

This concept will travel to other islands in the archipelago and Nina Medeiros and Sofia de Medeiros have already agreed upon other Pop-Up Galleries at the Whaling Industry Museum in Pico and at the Angra do Heroísmo Museum.

