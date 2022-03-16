CAGPD wins 12 medals in France

At the Junior A level, the highlight was Matilde Cymbron's first place in four categories: individual female (among 34 gymnasts from eight countries), mixed pair, trio and group, together with gymnasts Manuel Resendes, Júlia Alves, Sofia Amaral, Miriam Moutinho and Camila Pires.

At the Junior B level, among 24 gymnasts from seven countries, Leonor Januário scored first place with 18,600 points. The podium was shared with Germany (17,250 points) and Austria (17,170 points). Also at this level, gymnasts Tiago Pinheiro, Letícia Oliveira and Neuza Rocha achieved gold in men's singles and mixed pair, as well as silver for the trio category.

At Senior level, Rui Cansado ranked first and obtained the highest score of the entire competition, sharing the podium with Switzerland and Mexico (Ivan Veloz, 2014 World Champion).



Also noteworthy is gymnast Cláudia Pinheiro, the only Portuguese at the finals, among 21 gymnasts from seven countries. In this category, the first podium positions went to Slovakia and Austria, as the bronze went to the Azorean gymnast.

Rui Cansado achieved two more first places, in the Mixed Pair and Group categories, in partnership with gymnasts Tânia Almeida, Diana Diogo, Francisca Sucena and Luís Rosas (URD and All4Gym).

