Ivete Rodrigues wins FPG Cup

Autor: Nuno Martins Neves
Rodrigues is the second Azorean to win the FPG Cup, the first in the women's competition after Filipe Tavares triumphed in 1999.
the Oporto Golf Clube, in Espinho, Ivete Rodrigues was one of 11
competitors. She finished stroke play in third place, with a total of
157 (+15), tied with Ana Rodrigues.
In the quarterfinals, Ivete Rodrigues beat Constança Mendonça by 2 up; and in the “semi-finals", she won Teresa Alves, from Espinho, for 3/2.
In the final, played at 36 regular holes, Ivete Rodrigues started by losing the first three holes but made the next four, thus taking the lead, which she would never lose. She would end up winning by 5/4.
“It is always an honor to win a tournament like this, besides being only the second Azorean to win. My name will remain on that cup and in the history of golf in Portugal”, stated Ivete Rodrigues.
The young Azorean, who celebrated her 18th birthday the day after winning the FPG Cup, has yet another important challenge ahead of her this season, as she will defend her Under-18 national champion title at the Drive Tour Grand National Final - National Youth Championship, on November 20th and 21st, at Montado Hotel & Golf Resort.